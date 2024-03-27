Loads of fun for all in store at North East town's annual Easter run

Organisers of an annual Easter fun run at Beechworth are hoping to hit 300 entries as the event continues to gain momentum.
Beechworth Football and Netball Club will host the run for a third time on Easter Saturday, March 30, which sets off from Baarmutha Park at 9am.
It attracted 270 entries last year for 10 and three-kilometre courses.
The shorter format is set around Baarmutha Park and the golf course and can be entered as a family, while the 10-kilometre run sets off from the football ground and uses Alma Road and Kibble Lane before circling back to the oval.
Race director Alison Maher said more than 180 registrations had already been received and a late influx was expected.
"I'd like to clear 300 (entries). We're encouraging people to register before the day to avoid the last minute rush, which always comes before the event," she said.
"Hopefully we get some really good numbers."
The event runs alongside Beechworth's annual Golden Horseshoes Festival, which attracts thousands of visitors to the North East town for the Easter long weekend.
"It's gaining some momentum. It's always a really busy time of year for a lot of people, there's lots of events happening through the region, but people love it," Ms Maher said.
"People love going down the street and going to the markets afterwards or they hang around town and go to the parade. It's a nice day out for a lot of people and hopefully the weather will be fantastic.
"We have a lot of families coming and that's a beautiful thing as we have a lot of fun out on the course. There's people who run really competitively and there's people who are happy to stroll around and have a bit of a look and a bit of fun along the way.
"It's on the golf course, so it's nice and safe away from roads. The three-kilometre run is always a really popular event for the younger families.
"First and second in each category will get a medal and a small cash prize and there's some spot prizes as well.
"We've got a big group of volunteers lined up again and they will be marshalling the course."
Dan Gibney won last year's 10-kilometre run in a blistering time of 36.51.
"It's a tough course coming back up because the first five kilometres is relatively flat or downhill and then to turn and come back up Kibble Lane is always a bit of a challenge. When you see the really quick runners crossing the finish line at the end, they've certainly worked hard," Ms Maher said.
"It's also a really good opportunity to showcase the club. We've got such fantastic facilities at Beechworth, so it's a really easy venue to run the event from and come back to."
The fun run was staged by Beechworth Secondary College until 2018 before the football-netball club took it over, but had to wait until 2022 to first host it due to COVID restrictions in 2020 and 2021.
For more information or to enter, visit alpinetiming.com.au and follow the links to the Beechworth Easter Fun Run.
