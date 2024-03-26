Drug-addled boy locked up after dangerous crime wave across Wodonga

A Wodonga teenager has been remanded in custody following an alleged spate of offending involving drugs, stolen cars, dangerous driving, an assault that left a man with lifelong injuries, thefts from cars and fuel drive-offs.
The 17-year-old was heavily affected by ice, GHB and marijuana following his arrest at a Lawrence Street home on Tuesday, March 26.
He appeared to be heavily under the influence during a court appearance hours later, where police applied to revoke his bail, with concerns the youth was out of control and nothing could help him.
The court heard the boy was linked to a May 2023 assault at a McFarland Road home in which a man was allegedly knocked unconscious and beaten while knocked out.
The man suffered multiple facial fractures and bleeding on the brain and remains under care at Wodonga hospital.
The court heard it's unlikely the victim will ever be released to live by himself in the community.
The youth is accused of involvement in an October 15, 2022, fight in which two people were attacked, with the boy accused of breaking a car window.
He allegedly damaged his mother's home on September 21, 2023, smashed cars with a machete on December 11 last year, and stole fuel while driving a stolen white MG Sedan at a Wodonga 7-Eleven on March 9 this year.
The MG, which was a rental, had been hired from Europcar four months earlier and was never returned.
Multiple items were stolen from cars on McLean Crescent, Hogan Court and Down Court on March 10, with CCTV filming the MG.
The teen and others allegedly went to Connell Court about 2.30am and entered a blue Mazda CX5 and stole it.
A person then had their wallet and cards stolen from their vehicle on Kenneth Watson Drive about 7am.
Police received multiple recent calls about the MG and Mazda drag racing and driving dangerously over several nights.
The teenager is also charged with attending a Lawson Street home and accessing vehicles to steal cash and cards, with some of the property found dumped in two piles on the Wodonga Stock Route on March 17.
Other items were found in the stolen MG and Mazda when they were recovered.
The youth is accused of stealing a Toyota Corolla parked at White Box Rise on March 15 while the owner was talking to their son.
The son tried to stop the car being driven off and travelled for 70 metres inside the car about 8.20am before getting out.
The boy was allegedly filmed trying to get petrol for the Corolla from the High Street 7-Eleven on March 16 before stealing fuel from the OTR petrol station.
Detective Senior Constable Ray Causer said the boy had failed to comply with any bail conditions and was wanted in Albury.
"The driving has been erratic and has been placing the community of Wodonga and Albury in danger," he said.
"I'm surprised he hasn't actually been involved in a serious collision that has either injured himself or another person.
"He has continued to use drugs.
"He has continued to commit these offences to fuel his drug addiction."
The court heard the young man's mother was "at her wits' end" and had called police when the boy arrived at her home while heavily drug affected on Tuesday.
The boy has threatened the woman and tried to access knives at the home and has punched and kicked holes into her home.
The court heard the boy had been in a dozen care home placements, had a child last year that he had very limited contact with and was using drugs to cope.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said it was an "incredibly sad story".
The boy was erratic on a video link to court and appeared to wheeze, cough, scrunch his face and wipe his eyes as he repeatedly pulled tissues out of a box.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said his life was "spiralling out of control" and he needed intensive supports that weren't available.
"Sadly for (the boy) I think there is no other option available," the magistrate said in remanding the youth in custody.
He will return to court on Thursday, March 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.