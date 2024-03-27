THURGOONA: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Lauren Kerrins

Coach: Lauren Kerrins.
Last season: Third.
Gains: Jess Wheatley, Giaan Collings, Amy Allen (B-grade), Brittni Williams (Brock-Burrum).
Losses: Ellie Gunton (pregnancy), Sharla Sutcliffe (retired).
Q&A with coach Lauren Kerrins
How has your preseason been?
It's been going really well. We had around 60 players try out, and we've picked up a C-reserve team now which is really exciting for the league and the club to have a fourth netball team.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Eliza Quinlivan is looking even fitter than she was last year, if that's even possible, and she's come a long way in her netball smarts. I'm excited about Jess and Mardi (Nicholson) playing together, and having Amy Allen and Giaan Collings step up. Giaan was a best and fairest winner last season. I also think Tayla Dean is a player to watch in defence.
What are your expectations for this season?
For me, it's making it to that grand final. It will be challenging, but I think we have the team to do it. We made it to the prelim last year and felt that we could have got to the grand final, but didn't perform to our best. We will definitely be looking to go one better this season.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
Definitely Kiewa, and I think Chiltern and Tallangatta will be another two that will be up there.
We say: The Bulldogs are consistent achievers when it comes to booking a spot in finals, and this season should be no different. The A-grade side will benefit from retaining majority of its 2023 playing group, with new opportunities opening up for previous B-grade players to make a name for themselves in the A-grade ranks. I think we can expect Thurgoona to once again be amongst the competitive sides this season.
Prediction: Third.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.