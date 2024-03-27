'Be bold, not scared': Heated debate as Indigo makes call on sauna plan

Indigo Shire council has approved plans for a floating sauna on Lake Sambell in Beechworth.
Council was recommended to reject the proposal ahead of the council meeting on Tuesday, March 26.
However, deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney tabled an alternative motion to approve the "only floating sauna on mainland Australia".
In November 2023, planner Nick Vlahandreas applied for a permit for the sauna on behalf of Beechworth residents Michael Patterson and Andrew Cairns.
Mr Vlahandreas said the sauna would float just south of the Lake Sambell playground and was inspired by a floating sauna launched at Lake Derby in Tasmania in 2020.
The recommendation to reject the proposal was fuelled by heritage concerns, the "inappropriate" commercialisation of the reserve and the sauna's lack of connection to services.
"This project is a wonderful example of how private sector activation can work with our natural environment, support community wellbeing and drive a positive economic structure," Cr Gaffney said.
"I'd really like to think that Indigo Shire council is visionary, looks to the future, looks for change that's good for the community."
After some debate, council voted 4-3 in favour of the proposal.
Councillors Roberta Horne, Diane Shepheard and Sue Gold opposed the motion.
Cr Shepheard said, at first, she thought the project was a great idea, but was concerned that it didn't align with council's 2015 Lake Sambell master plan.
"I am very aware that we have a master plan that the community has had feedback into and they have said they're not after commercial ownership on that lake," she said.
"For us to then commercialise a section of that without their feedback, I would feel concern around."
Cr Gaffney, however, noted that the project wasn't in the master plan because "it wasn't even dreamt of" back in 2015.
"There was no pontoon as part of that master plan, but there has been a pontoon there seven days a week, 365 days a year, and no one to my knowledge complains about it," he said.
Cr Shepheard also raised concerns around the project's lack of amenities and fire emissions.
"There's no toilet or shower so people would have to use a public amenity further down, which is considerable if you are going down in your dressing gown," she said.
"I also have concerns around that it's a fire. In the near future, I'm imagining there might be some discussion around whether we need better emissions from any fire that happens in a township."
In response, Cr Gaffney noted that there are surrounding houses issuing smoke from chimneys, and one more shouldn't make a difference.
"I was a bit surprised to hear that the smoke from the sauna may have a bad effect on the community; there are houses on both sides of the lake and almost everyone of those have a chimney and during the winter there's smoke coming out of them," he said.
"So I don't know why one extra chimney would make that much difference."
Cr Gold raised concerns about the scale and location of the building.
"(It) is in a highly visible and high used location on a comparatively small lake," she said.
"I would have preferred and I still prefer an alternative site to be found that both has less visibility, that didn't impede the views across the lake, and did not take space that is currently used very actively by our public and our visitors."
Cr Horne said she had reservations about environmental impacts.
"This is a very important park and recreation area, and I believe we need to protect the natural environment in which so many people enjoy," she said.
"Also, should our climate continue to change as there are very strong indications it will, we will possibly get to a stage where we might need that water for public consumption.
"And in a fire situation, if they had to come in and collect some water, how would that be possible with this structure in the way?"
Cr Gaffney, however, argued that the sauna would not impede fire fighting efforts.
"It's a really big lake, it's 27.198 hectares," he said. "In times of fire fighting planes and helicopters go onto the lake to refuel with water to fight fires.
"That won't change. This is a very tiny part of the lake."
"So, in summing up, I think that this council should be bold, not scared."
