Column

THEN AND NOW: Family concerns, border closures can't stop a couple in love

By Uta Wiltshire, Wodonga and District Historical Society
March 28 2024 - 11:00am
Louis and Ilma Haeusler pictured on their wedding day, February 19, 1919. There had been family resistance to their union, owing to the 23-year age gap between Louis and his young bride. Picture supplied
Louis Alfred Haeusler was the sixth of eight children to Johann Heinrich Ferdinand Haeusler (known as Ferdinand) and his wife Ernestina (nee Rogasch).

