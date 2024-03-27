Woman who intimidated dad to be assessed for drug, mental health program

A North Albury woman with a long history of violence might yet avoid jail for intimidating someone connected to a child abuse trial, provided she is accepted into a rehabilitation program.
Tanya Lorraine Kellett has been told several times that full-time jail loomed large, but her sentencing has been repeatedly delayed over mental health issues.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin previously told defence lawyer Tim Hemsley that Albury Local Court needed written proof of Kellett's commitment to such a program.
The court has heard how Kellett has had sporadic engagement with experts in order to engage with mental health and illicit drug addiction counselling and treatment.
This in turn caused delays since November, when a section 11 application - under the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act, to have her bailed into an appropriate program - was made.
This week the court ordered that Kellett be assessed for her suitability for the Miruma program at Cessnock.
This is a residential diversionary program for female offenders with mental health and drug and alcohol abuse issues.
Mr Hemsley has previously told the court that so far, Kellett had been undergoing her own drug detoxification at home.
However, efforts had been made for her to obtain complex psychological support through St Vincent de Paul's Continuing Coordinated Care Program.
Kellett, 33, previously pleaded guilty to the intimidation of the father of two children who were due to give evidence in a child sex abuse trial of her brother before the District Court on June 26, 2023.
The children headed outside with their father about 2.30pm, on the first day of the trial of Kellett's brother.
Kellett yelled at the man: 'I know my rights, I am allowed to be here, you're all f---ed, you're all going to end up in the ground."
She continued to yell and make comments at the victim as he tried to move his children away towards their car.
Ms McLaughlin this week ordered a "specific purpose" sentence assessment report on Kellett, related to her possibly entering the Miruma program.
But she also set a sentencing date of April 16.
Bail was continued for Kellett, who is banned from entering the Albury CBD "unless reporting to police or attending pre-arranged medical or legal appointments".
She must report to Albury police every Wednesday and is prohibited from drinking alcohol or consuming illicit drugs.
Police are permitted to obtain a sample from Kellett for alcohol and/or drug testing no more than two times a day and no more than eight times per week.
