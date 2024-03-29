The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Obituary

Tributes flow for 'generous and loving' bowls leader and volunteer

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 30 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandra and Slawko Kitt after receiving Lavington Bowling Club life membership in 2009. Mrs Kitt died on March 19, aged 78. File picture
Sandra and Slawko Kitt after receiving Lavington Bowling Club life membership in 2009. Mrs Kitt died on March 19, aged 78. File picture

A respected Border women's bowls administrator who "would do anything for anybody" has died.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.