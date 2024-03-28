WEATHER WATCH: A warm Easter awaits, but record March rain seen elsewhere

In 1974 the heavy rain arrived in the Maranoa and Warrego district of Queensland in the latter part of April and southwards to Victoria and Tasmania. In 2011 the Maranoa and Warrego district and southwards to central west of NSW experienced downpours during the third week of March and it was not until the second week of April before heavy rain arrived in Victoria. The second half of 1974 and 2011 tended to be a lot wetter than average in both Victoria and NSW and somewhat drier than average in Queensland.