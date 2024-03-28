The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

RUTHERGLEN: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Tiarnie Lumby

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
March 29 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rutherglen netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with coach Tiarnie Lumby. Bridget McAnanly (pictured) is set to return for the Cats this season.
Rutherglen netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with coach Tiarnie Lumby. Bridget McAnanly (pictured) is set to return for the Cats this season.

Coach: Tiarnie Lumby.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.