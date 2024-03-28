RUTHERGLEN: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Tiarnie Lumby

Coach: Tiarnie Lumby.
Last season: 12th.
Gains: Bridget McAnanly (returning), Bylee Allison, Matilda Poupa, Tahni Evans (B-grade).
Losses: Eleanor Kinnear (Geelong), Lexie Shannon, Pia Taylor (B-grade).
Q&A with coach Tiarnie Lumby
How has your preseason been?
We've had a good preseason. We started back in November and the girls had a good start. It's a bit more challenging only having one netball court, but we make it work. The girls have been training really well together.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Jess Oats will definitely be the one to watch. She's a midcourt attacker and she just goes and goes and doesn't stop. She always tries and is willing to learn and takes everything on board. I think it will also be interesting with the girls who are stepping up into their first year in A-grade.
What are your expectations for this season?
There's a lot of potential amongst the team and they're all quite young. It's just about tweaking the basics. When we're lacking developed senior heads amongst the girls to give direction and guidance on the netball court, it makes it a bit more challenging. Hopefully we get some wins. We didn't get one last year, but we were so close. It's about the girls having that confidence that it is coming.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
Kiewa and Thurgoona, I think they're always strong. They would be my top two.
We say: The Cats will be taking a new-look side on court this season, with Tiarnie Lumby, Jess Oats and Kayla Harrison the only remaining A-graders from last year. While it's paved the way for others to get their A-grade opportunity, it may take some time for the young Cats to build their on court connections as they continue to build confidence.
Prediction: 12th.
