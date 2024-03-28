The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Anywhere, anytime': Focus on impaired driving this Easter long weekend

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
March 28 2024 - 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Sergeant David Gillespie said risky behaviour on North East roads would not be tolerated this Easter break. Picture by Mark Jesser
Senior Sergeant David Gillespie said risky behaviour on North East roads would not be tolerated this Easter break. Picture by Mark Jesser

Speeding, drugs and alcohol will be the focus for North East police as they mount road safety operations over the Easter break.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.