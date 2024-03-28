'Anywhere, anytime': Focus on impaired driving this Easter long weekend

Speeding, drugs and alcohol will be the focus for North East police as they mount road safety operations over the Easter break.
Operation Nexus, running until midnight on Monday, April 1, will see increased RBTs and speed monitoring vehicles on North East roads.
The initiative will coincide with a similar operation in NSW.
"Our focus is primarily in relation to speed and impaired driving, drugs and alcohol," Senior Sergeant David Gillespie, who leads the highway patrol in Wodonga and Wangaratta, said.
"However, all manner of road safety offences and risks will be addressed, such as seat belts, mobile phones, intersections, signs, compliance and fatigue.
"(We're) trying our best to ensure that people up in this part of the world enjoy their visit in the North East, but also are able to get around safe."
Senior Sergeant Gillespie said there had been a rise in drivers getting behind the wheel while impaired by drugs and alcohol.
"Across the state and also up here in the North East, there's been a real spike in relation to drug and alcohol use by drivers on our local roads, and that's a real concern to us," he said.
"We understand that the impairment of drugs and alcohol in relation to drivers' ability to drive safely is quite significant.
"That's why that'll be part of a real focus for us."
Highway patrol vehicles from Melbourne will journey to the North East to assist in the operation.
"There'll be marked and unmarked vehicles out and about," Senior Sergeant Gillespie said.
"We'll be doing roadside breath testing and speed detection. We've got an 'anywhere, anytime' approach to this operation. So just because you don't see us doesn't mean we haven't seen you by means of an unmarked car.
"Risk-taking behaviours on our roads will not be tolerated."
Over the Easter break, 13 Victorian lives have been lost in the last six years.
Already this year, a 76-year-old woman in a critical condition after she was hit by a car on Rutherglen's Main Street on Thursday morning, March 28.
