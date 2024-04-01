Rising risks cause a spark in interest for new North East fire station

An increase in potential risks over the years has seen the need for a North East community to upgrade their fire station.
Porepunkah Fire Brigade's new station is being built next to its current one, thanks to local fundraising and government funding.
Fire Brigade Captain Mick Dalbosco, said the upgrade has come with the town's changing surroundings.
"Our risk profile was traditionally rural, but recent developments in the township areas have increased our urban risk profile," he said.
"This has brought about a change in direction for the brigade and we now want to increase the numbers of members trained in structural firefighting and with BA [breathing apparatus] accreditation."
A three-bay shed is will be built to house the station's heavy tanker, ultralight and in future, a new pumper.
A breathing apparatus washing area and laundry facility will also be part of the new building.
The current station will be converted to provide an office, a meeting and training room, kitchen, change rooms, shower and toilets.
Mr Dalbosco said the new meeting room, with video conference capability, will provide an opportunity for members to train closer to home.
"This will enable remote training which will be a great advantage to our members who are faced with an hour's drive to our major centres for face-to-face training," he said.
"Our town is central to the Ovens Valley Group, so hopefully the room will be used as a hub for our group for shared training sessions."
The new station has been made possible by three government grants; one from the Enhancing Volunteerism Grants Program and two from the Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program.
The Victorian government's Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program gives brigades $2 for every $1 of funding raised by a brigade or group (up to a maximum of $150,000).
The brigade has secured about $426,000 in funding towards the building of the new station and the previous station renovation, and has contributed about $183,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.