It was all about the Roos and deservedly so, but Albury also unveiled 'it'

Albury unleashed another level in intensity, but also called on its players to pull back on the frenetic ball movement in a 135-point away caning of Corowa-Rutherglen on Easter Saturday.
While the Roos' return after 19 months out was deservedly the story of the day, if not the season, the Tigers unveiled the game plan they're hoping will break what is a six-year premiership drought by the club's high standards.
In his first game for the club in a number of years, Lachie Tiziani and Port Melbourne-listed forward Jacob Conlan kicked four goals apiece in the 26.17 (173) to 5.8 (38) win in front of a massive crowd of more than 3000.
"Last year we had some lulls in most of our games, we didn't put too many teams away, so to be able to play four quarters and not let them get four or five goals in a row, for us to stick right to the end was the most pleasing part," co-coach Shaun Daly offered.
It must be stated the Tigers' new 'mongrel' wasn't about bullying a weaker opposition.
Under highly respected coaches Daly and Anthony Miles, and even before them, Albury showed the opposition respect.
But when the Tigers made a league record-smashing 10 straight grand finals (2009-2018), they hammered teams and it appears that killer instinct is back.
The other major factor from the match was the ball movement.
Now the Tigers have been a fast moving and skilful team for the majority of its 14-year finals reign, but their movement by foot and hand was dynamic.
"Sometimes we do go too quick and we have to slow it down," Daly admitted.
"That was one of the messages at half-time, sometimes we were rushing the ball and trying to move it quick for the sake of moving it quick."
Albury has the league's fastest midfield.
Jake Gaynor, Morris medallist Elliott Powell, recruit Jackson Kelly and Fletcher Carroll won't be beaten for pace, while Tom O'Brien is also electric and given the size of the win, the visitors could have had 12-15 players in their best.
Roos' recruit and midfielder Connor Leslie impressed, Jordan Eyers never stopped trying and set up a goal late through sheer persistence, while forward Darcy Hope took a couple of strong marks early which oozed power.
However, the trick after a season out, due to a player shortage and flooding of the clubrooms, is mixing all the new players to be able to get the ball quickly to Hope and fellow big man Sam Dunstan, who was the only multiple goalkicker with two.
"We saw the difference between a core group which has been together for years and a side that's just been put together," Roos' coach Steve Owen explained.
But a three-figure loss can't take away from what an outstanding effort it has been to return and history littered with clubs that fold for a year and never come back.
"It's a fantastic day for club, our supporters, past players, the community, despite the result we are going to celebrate today," Owen added.
And club president Graham Hosier admitted he cried.
"On Thursday night I spoke to the footballers and netballers, I teared up, I'm tearing up now," he said.
"It just proves that Corowa needs a team here (at John Foord Oval), the community is showing we need to be here."
