Rovers' best has always been great, can this pressure game add consistency?

Wangaratta Rovers unleashed a frenetic intensity they hope will break a 30-year premiership drought in the Ovens and Murray Football League with a stunning upset of Wangaratta on Good Friday.
While the Hawks are still at least fourth favourite to claim the flag, they disposed of disappointing home outfit Wangaratta 10.12 (72) to 9.6 (60) in front of a bumper crowd of 3000-plus.
"Eighty-nine tackles in a game of footy is a big number and we thought we owned a lot of that first half with our pressure and keeping the ball in the forward line," coach Sam Murray praised.
"We know what they've got deep down and it's pretty hard to stop when it gets going, we had to take that away from them.
"Our forward line is a little undersized with Alex (Marklew) down there with the smalls and our smalls love to get to work there, they're a crazy bunch and we know that's where our game will be won and lost, our whole game plan is based around it (pressure)."
The Hawks jumped the Pies at the start and the game could have been decided at quarter-time, but for the visitors' inaccuarcy.
Rovers had nine scoring shots (3.6) to a behind and by half-time had pushed the lead to 28 points after ruck Will Christie landed a superb goal from 50m near the boundary.
The Pies cut the margin to 15 points at the final change and when 2021 Morris medallist Callum Moore landed a 53m goal with two minutes left, the margin was suddenly six points.
It almost had the reverse feel of last year's inaugural Good Friday clash when Wangaratta never looked like losing, only for Rovers to pinch it with seconds remaining.
However, when the favourites went forward again, Murray barrelled through and booted the ball 60m to the boundary to relieve pressure.
Rovers were clear underdogs and even moreso when profile recruit John Jorgensen returned to the VFL, ruckman Tom McDonagh declared during the week he might not play a game due to a back injury and the classy Stone siblings - Ryan and Dylan - are still recovering from knee operations.
"We played a really poor game, credit to them, they outworked us," Wangaratta coach Ben Reid admitted.
"This competition is getting too good now where you just rock up and things are going to happen for you, it was a good reality check for us."
Christie produced a breakout game.
"It's definitely his best game for the club, he stood up in the big moments," Murray enthused.
"Anyone can run around early and get it done, but when you have been battered and bruised in the ruck all day and you keep standing up late, it's a real credit to a young guy."
Murray will know as his younger brother Toby filled the role last year before joining Adelaide in the SANFL.
Sam Murray declared during the off-season he will play midfield and not be confined to that intercept and running defender role, and while he was outstanding in the new position, he's so important to the Hawks he can simply 'bob up' where they most need him.
Recruit Keiran Parnell is now playing a 'Murray-like' role off half-back and excelled, co-captain Alex Marklew was tireless and kicked two goals, while reliable defender Will Nolan was typically efficient in his 100th game.
Pies' pairing Moore and Michael Newton kicked three goals apiece, but defender Michael Bordignon was the team's best.
