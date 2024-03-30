Activities on show always so egg-citing

It's a great time to be on the Border - autumn colours, settled weather, the start of winter sports while there's still warmth for spectators to enjoy.
And when Easter arrives, bringing a four-day weekend for many, we are again reminded of the multiple opportunities and experiences available in our region.
Whatever your interests, there would be something in Albury, Wodonga and beyond to appeal. Scenic camping spots abound and there are plenty of bushwalking possibilities on offer for day trippers.
Moving from the natural to the mechanical, motoring enthusiasts can revel in the Camaro and Firebird Nationals.
Further afield there's the well-established Golden Horseshoes Festival in Beechworth and Falls Creek Easter Festival. Fancy a fun run, Easter egg scramble, live music, food and wine or even a goat soap making workshop? All can be found on the Border and North East calendar.
And that's not even touching on the original reason for the season - Easter is a special time for people of Christian faith and extra worship services will take place in many Border churches. Family gatherings and some beloved trimmings, such as chocolate, can also enhance people's enjoyment as they relax together.
But not everyone can take it easy; police, paramedics, firefighters, doctors and nurses will stay on duty.
While we hope their weekend is quiet, how grateful we are that they're prepared to step up should Easter plans go awry.
Thanks for reading, we hope you have a safe and happy Easter Sunday.
