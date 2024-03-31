The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga police seek help to locate wanted man with gun, drug links

Updated March 31 2024 - 11:14am, first published 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An image released by Wodonga police of Aaron Mifsud. Picture supplied
An image released by Wodonga police of Aaron Mifsud. Picture supplied

Police are seeking help to locate a wanted Border man with a history of violence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.