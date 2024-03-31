Wodonga police seek help to locate wanted man with gun, drug links

Police are seeking help to locate a wanted Border man with a history of violence.
Aaron Mifsud, 32, has a warrant out for his arrest with Wodonga officers seeking information to help locate him.
Concerns have previously been raised in court about Mifsud's links to guns and drugs.
"He is known to frequent the Albury-Wodonga area," a police spokesman said.
"His image has been released in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts."
Anyone with information can call Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
