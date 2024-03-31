Public urged not to approach wanted man after police pursuit

Residents near Yass are being urged to secure their vehicles and property following a police chase allegedly involving a Border man.
Albury and Wodonga officers recently sought help to locate Tyrone Greystone, 25, on warrants.
It's alleged Greystone was chased by police at Gunning, between Yass and Goulburn, on Sunday, March 31.
Officers had been conducting investigations into Greystone's whereabouts, as he has two arrest warrants in NSW for driving and property offences.
"Police believe Tyrone may be in the Gunning area following a police pursuit in the area today," a police spokesman said on Sunday.
"Tyrone is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170 to 185cm tall, with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes.
"Police urge local residents in the Gunning and Goulburn areas to secure their property and vehicles."
Officers have urged people not to approach the 25-year-old and to instead call 000 immediately if he is seen.
