Three cars gutted in Wodonga in less than three hours on Saturday night

Three vehicles have been destroyed by fire in Wodonga in a period of less than three hours.
Fire crews were first called to a burning black BMW parked outside a business on Pressnell Lane about 8.50pm on Saturday, March 30.
The sedan, located near South Street, was gutted during the blaze.
Firefighters were called to a black Holden wagon that was alight outside a Nightingale Avenue home about 10.30pm.
That vehicle was also destroyed.
Concerns had been raised about the potential for the fire to spread to nearby homes and a tree and nature strip were scorched, but the flames were contained.
Crews were next called to a burning white Nissan Qashqai near the Wodonga Racecourse at 11.10pm.
That vehicle was also destroyed.
The cause of the fires is being investigated.
