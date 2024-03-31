The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Three cars gutted in Wodonga in less than three hours on Saturday night

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated March 31 2024 - 1:44pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A black BMW was burnt on Pressnell Lane in Wodonga about 8.50pm on Saturday night, March 30. Picture by James Wiltshire
A black BMW was burnt on Pressnell Lane in Wodonga about 8.50pm on Saturday night, March 30. Picture by James Wiltshire

Three vehicles have been destroyed by fire in Wodonga in a period of less than three hours.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.