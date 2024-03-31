Still no charges after 'deliberate' head-on crash causing fire

Police are yet to charge a driver who allegedly crashed head-on into another vehicle in central Albury, damaging four cars and sparking a blaze.
Firefighters were called to the incident at the intersection of Young Street and Wilson Street on Saturday, March 24.
A red Jeep collided with a four-wheel-drive stopped at traffic lights, in what police are treating as a deliberate act.
The utility had children inside.
The ute was forced backwards and came to a stop on top of a Ford Territory, which was pushed into a blue Mazda sedan.
The female driver of the red Jeep, 25, was hospitalised.
Police said she was likely to be charged after being discharged, but confirmed on Sunday, March 31, that charges still had not been pressed.
The woman has other matters pending in court.
She is due to be sentenced in Albury court on Tuesday on charges including assaulting a frontline health worker causing actual bodily harm, assaulting police causing actual bodily harm, and remaining on enclosed land.
The 25-year-old has been directed to attend court in person during the April 2 matter.
Other charges involve property damage, hindering police and contravening an apprehended violence order.
The 25-year-old had matters listed in Corowa on Thursday, March 28, and in Wagga on March 23.
