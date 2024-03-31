The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Still no charges after 'deliberate' head-on crash causing fire

BT
By Blair Thomson
March 31 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency crews on the scene of the crash on Young Street in Albury on March 24. Picture supplied
Emergency crews on the scene of the crash on Young Street in Albury on March 24. Picture supplied

Police are yet to charge a driver who allegedly crashed head-on into another vehicle in central Albury, damaging four cars and sparking a blaze.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.