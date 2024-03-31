Bureaucracy plays down long-term hospital car parking plan

The current NSW government is not committed to developing sites surrounding Albury hospital which have been earmarked for future use, Health Infrastructure NSW says.
The 2023 master plan for the Albury hospital precinct, which was publicly released in March 2024, had areas opposite the medical hub along Borella Road, Keene Street and East Street labelled as areas for expansion.
In particular, three parcels of land, including the site of Albury MP Justin Clancy's Family Vet Centre clinic were identified as future car parking sites.
The Border Mail asked Health Infrastructure NSW, which is responsible for planning and scoping the hospital upgrade announced in October 2022, a series of questions about the master plan and inclusion of expansion areas.
In response, the government department stated it was routine to take a big picture approach to master plans but that did not mean neighbouring properties were subject to work any time soon.
"When a master plan is developed, consideration is given to how other future infrastructure, development and partnership opportunities could potentially be accommodated over time to help the health service expand to meet the healthcare needs of the community," a Health Infrastructure spokeswoman said.
"Any potential future stages of redevelopment fall outside of the scope of the current Albury Wodonga Regional Hospital project, which will be delivered on the existing Albury hospital campus.
"Other future potential site developments surrounding the Albury Hospital campus that are included in the long-term precinct master plan are not commitments of the current government."
The spokeswoman also added "no consultation has been undertaken with the landholders of these surrounding sites".
That reflects Mr Clancy's comments to The Border Mail that he was surprised about the car park plan and was unaware of the proposal before the release of the blueprint.
"The first visibility I had on that was the day after the master plan was released," the former NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Health said on March 22.
Health Infrastructure also confirmed it has examined Albury Council reports as part of planning the new clinical services building and associated works including a multi-deck car park at the hospital.
"As part of due diligence and early planning for the project, the project team reviewed the Albury City Council Borella Road and Riverina Highway Corridor Strategy 2020 as well as local planning reports prepared by Albury City Council and other government agencies," the spokeswoman said.
The Borella Road-Riverina Highway strategy report recommended health precinct expansion around the hospital.
Mr Clancy's block on the corner of Borella Road and Keene Street as well as East Street frontage and Borella Road's northern side east of East Street were all numbered '6'.
That figure was matched with the words "encourage the development of health and accommodation uses in areas with good walking and public transport connections to the health precinct".
The potential rezoning of residential land along East Street, Keene Street and Borella Road to "support the establishment of a health precinct around the hospital, with medical centres as 'preferred land uses'" was also flagged in the report.
