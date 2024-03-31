Girl bashed unconscious in Wodonga park, attacker thought she was nearly dead

A court will likely view footage of a girl being severely bashed unconscious in a Wodonga park, with one of the attackers noting the victim was "nearly dead".
The girl was punched and kicked to her head more than 23 times during one recording of the December 19 incident in 2022.
The victim knew one of the girls who attacked her.
She had received a message to hang out and met the pair on Melrose Drive before walking to parkland next to Garnet Circuit.
Accusations were made that the victim had been flirting with someone's boyfriend, which was denied.
The girl was punched in her face and had her phone taken and was told to give her password or get her head stomped.
She gave the password and while no incriminating messages were found, the pair filmed the girl as they punched her in her face.
She begged for help and screamed, causing a witness to call 000.
The girl fell to the ground unconscious and a witness saw her being kicked and stomped to her head.
One video recording captured 23 kicks and punches to the victim's head.
"She's nearly dead c---," one of the attackers said.
Police arrived and the pair told officers they'd assaulted a girl and she was further down the road, "nearly dead".
The victim was taken to Albury hospital and was released two days later.
One of the attackers, who is under 18, told police she had "kept punching her in the face over and over again" and wanted to put her in hospital.
That girl also attacked another victim at Jack Perry Reserve in White Box Rise on January 9, 2023.
The victim was told she had been talking about the attacker's family and was told to kiss her shoe.
The victim was kicked in her face and punched four times to her head before being stomped on.
That attack was also filmed on the victim's phone, which was then smashed.
Footage of the assault was posted online.
Police have urged a magistrate to view footage of the first attack in court to see the gravity of the assault.
The matter will return to court at a later date.
