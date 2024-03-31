The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Squeeze on again for Border V/Line train passengers

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 31 2024 - 5:19pm, first published 5:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The use of a three-car VLocity train on the Albury to Melbourne corridor by V/Line has again left passengers standing. Picture by Mark Jesser
The use of a three-car VLocity train on the Albury to Melbourne corridor by V/Line has again left passengers standing. Picture by Mark Jesser

Holiday weekend passengers on a V/Line service have again been forced to stand on a run from Albury to Melbourne.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.