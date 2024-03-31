Squeeze on again for Border V/Line train passengers

Holiday weekend passengers on a V/Line service have again been forced to stand on a run from Albury to Melbourne.
A mechanical issue with a VLocity set resulted in the scheduled six-carriage Easter Sunday service from 12.51pm operating with only one three-unit train.
It meant by the time the train left Wodonga it was at capacity and a group of passengers boarding at Chiltern were left standing to Wangaratta.
A V/Line spokesman said buses were wheeled in to address the overflow.
"We apologise to passengers for disruptions on this afternoon's Albury to Southern Cross train journey, where a train fault led to the service operating with fewer carriages than usual," he said.
"We organised replacement coaches at Wangaratta and Benalla to support passengers to get to their destinations this Easter weekend."
Two buses ran from Wangaratta and one from Benalla.
Services on Easter Monday are slated to have six carriages.
It is not the first time such a situation has arisen on a holiday weekend, with crowding occurring on the June long weekend.
Passengers left needing to stand or sit on the floor of carriages prompted V/Line in 2023 to introduce fully reserved seating for the North East line.
However, it has not meant the end of overcrowding with three-carriage services being left oversubscribed when six-carriage trains are unavailable.
In December 2023,a three-carriage train had more passengers than seats by the time it left Wodonga after a high school group boarded in Albury.
Similar to Sunday's drama, a fault with a three-carriage set was responsible for the smaller train operating.
