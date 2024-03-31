Woman fined after angry altercation at Wodonga home

A woman involved in an angry altercation at a woman's Wodonga home while a young baby was inside has been fined.
Kim Wiesner attended the Wigg Street home about 11.40pm on January 14, 2023, and screamed about rocks being thrown.
The victim said she didn't know what Wiesner was talking about and pushed her in her chest.
Another woman and a man grabbed the victim by her hair, causing the victim to fall and roll her ankle as the woman tried to throw punches.
The victim, who had an eight-month-old nephew and a nine-year-old boy inside her home, yelled for someone to call the police.
Someone was bitten during the scuffle as Wiesner screamed and shouted.
Wiesner was later arrested and put in a cell due to being drunk.
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins said she hadn't behaved like an angel during the incident, and Wiesner agreed the situation got out of control.
She was fined $600.
