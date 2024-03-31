The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman fined after angry altercation at Wodonga home

April 1 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kim Wiesner was involved in an angry altercation at a Wodonga home. Picture supplied
Kim Wiesner was involved in an angry altercation at a Wodonga home. Picture supplied

A woman involved in an angry altercation at a woman's Wodonga home while a young baby was inside has been fined.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.