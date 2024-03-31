Lach Howe was sublime, while Willie and Harry Wheeler were brilliant

Premiers Yarrawonga responded to five-star displays from two of last year's finalists in the Ovens and Murray Football League opening round to hammer Wodonga by 75 points on Easter Sunday.
It was the siblings show as Willie and Harry Wheeler feasted on the ruck service of best on ground Lach Howe, while his younger brother and debutant Dan also impressed with 19 touches off half-back in his first game out of AFL.
"It was an enjoyable experience, I haven't been down here (at Mulwala's Lonsdale Oval) for probably 10 years and to have the chance to play Easter Sunday with a good crowd at my home club and to get a good win to go with it is great," Dan Howe offered.
However, there were some negatives with Did Simpson Medal winner from last year's grand final win over Albury in Michael Gibbons set to miss some football after again injuring a hamstring early in the second quarter, while 2022 Morris medallist Leigh Masters was forced off with a knee complaint.
It was a tough but scrappy first half, as Yarrawonga held a 10-point break, but the home team blew the match apart with four goals in the opening six minutes to effectively seal the win.
But Wodonga, which was superb in the first quarter, will rue its accuracy in the second term.
The Bulldogs spent an extended period in attack, but couldn't kick a goal, while the first time Yarrawonga went forward, it converted.
Wodonga recruit Kyle Winter-Irving kicked the team's only goal of the second term at the 17-minute mark and the team didn't add another until seven minutes into the final stanza. The margin by then was 57 points.
Willie Wheeler was sensational in the first half, setting up goals and landing a belter from 50m early in the second quarter.
He finished with two goals and 25 touches.
Younger brother Harry was just as effective and their one-two punch with Howe is freakish, particularly when you consider the ruckman is based in Melbourne and therefore doesn't get the time to work on the partnership.
Yarrawonga kicked 8.5 to 0.3 in the third term and after that initial burst it was a dud finish as Wodonga was simply outclassed.
The difference is skill was obvious when Nick Fothergill kicked a goal near the boundary line in the second half like he was 10m out in front, it was so easy and natural.
Running defender Bailey Frauenfelder helped spark that burst as Fothergill (four goals) and Matt Casey (three) exploded.
Wodonga recruited Winter-Irving and Ethan Redcliffe to complement Oscar Willding and Jett Cassidy in attack, but the unheralded Noah Spiteri, the only multiple goalkicker with two, was the one player to make an impact in the forward line, while on-baller Noah Bradshaw (23 touches) was effective, particularly early.
The Bulldogs snapped a 14-year finals drought last year in one of the best stories of the season after grabbing a flyer with five straight wins.
However, they won only four of their next 13 and while it will naturally take time to gel with a handful of new players and they remain favourites to post another top five finish, their performance will have the four clubs which missed finals - North Albury, Lavington, Wodonga Raiders and Myrtleford - quietly confident they could edge past them.
It's a different story for the Pigeons after the stunning performances by Wangaratta Rovers in edging out top three fancies Wangaratta by 12 points on Good Friday, while grand finalists Albury blasted Corowa-Rutherglen by 135 points.
Yarrawonga's showing was a reminder to the rest it's likely to be more powerful with the addition of Howe.
And in wonderful news, Jess Koopman was one of the best players in reserve grade after making his comeback from a firework explosion, causing 18 facial fractures and serious burns, during premiership celebrations which almost claimed his life.
