'Over the top.' Councillor expects park shift after backlash

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
April 2 2024 - 5:00am
A hatless Albury councillor David Thurley was an interested onlooker at the Keep Noreuil Natural rally held at the riverside park. Picture by James Wiltshire
An Albury councillor believes plans for Noreuil Park are "over the top" and expects a redesign will occur before a final decision on the makeover is made by councillors.

