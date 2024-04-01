'Over the top.' Councillor expects park shift after backlash

An Albury councillor believes plans for Noreuil Park are "over the top" and expects a redesign will occur before a final decision on the makeover is made by councillors.
David Thurley was the only councillor to attend a Keep Noreuil Natural gathering at the Murray River park on March 24.
He said it was apparent there was widespread concern about the plans to expand the level of concrete along the foreshore as part of alterations to increase disabled access to the river and the related proposal removal of trees, two red gums and an elm.
"I expect there will be some redesign because the feedback has been pretty consistent it's been over the top," Cr Thurley, who likened the issue to Eastern Hill changes, said on Monday April 1.
"Personally I do think it's a little over the top, I don't think we need quite the grand scale.
"I do believe trying to find paths for people in wheelchairs and the disabled is something we need to do, but do we really need that amount of change, that's the question."
Cr Thurley cited the level of concrete when asked what he meant by "over the top".
However, he noted there needed to be stabilisation of the river bank and it may be difficult to retain all trees given their location.
Public feedback on the Noreuil plans, which are part of the Murray River Experience Master Plan, is being accepted by the council until Friday, April 5.
Cr Thurley forecast that the issue may come to a councillor workshop as part of a redesign process, but he does not expect the plans to be put to a council meeting for a final vote until July.
Meanwhile, Albury Council at its meeting on Monday March 25 approved a draft customer experience strategy scope and stakeholder engagement plan.
Cr Thurley said the response to the Noreuil Park plans showed the need for good communication with the community.
"I was asked a few questions (at the Keep Noreuil Natural rally) and it clearly showed that people did not understand (our approach)," he said.
"They wanted to know why we didn't consult with them before we developed a strategy, well what do you do if you haven't got a strategy, so I think this particular document is extremely important right now."
Two of the objectives of the strategy are "to listen to our community and build trust in council decision-making" and "to deliver meaningful, clear, and accessible communications".
Also at the meeting, a $6.05 million tender was awarded to Albury firm AP Delaney and Co to extend taxiway Charlie at Albury airport.
The project involves the taxiway being extended 510 metres to the eastern turning node of runway 25 at the Thurgoona end of airport, which will add efficiency as less backtracking will need to be done by planes on the runway.
The work, expected to take 40 weeks, follows a previous upgrade to the same taxiway in 2019 and the awarding of previous tenders to AP Delaney for taxiway Bravo and the north east apron at the airport.
