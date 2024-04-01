Man 'clearly facing period of imprisonment' for vicious punch at Border pub

He sat next to the young bloke at a pub then moments later threw a slap followed by two punches, the second strike with his fist knocking him out.
A video of the incident at the Springdale Heights Tavern graphically shows the force of that second punch.
The victim lost consciousness before his knees buckled under his now dead weight, then he fell backwards to the ground.
Steven Mudie didn't hang around to help, the West Wodonga welder instantly turning on his heels near the outside tables and fleeing on to the street and into the night.
Prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Pike played the CCTV security footage, which ran for barely a minute, to assist Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
At one point, Ms McLaughlin asked for the video to be replayed so she could see how the vision tallied up with the police outline of the case.
Ms McLaughlin said it was obvious from the violence - the victim's eyes closed and all life drained from his face from the second punch - that "Mr Mudie is clearly facing a period of imprisonment".
That is where he remains in the wake of the incident, spending his days at Junee jail, bail refused.
Ms McLaughlin ordered a full sentence assessment report to investigate whether there were any options available to the court that did not involve full-time custody.
"This is his third occasion of a violent incident," she said.
Defence lawyer Eva Medcraft said that was the case, though she urged the court to not leave her client behind bars.
"On sentence I'm making the bold assessment that an ICO (an intensive corrections order) is appropriate," she said.
In late 2022, magistrate Chris Halburd was scathing of the violence meted out by Mudie a few months earlier after he initially stepped in to try to stop a fight.
During the brawl that ensued, Mudie landed a kick to his victim.
"The reality is people are entitled to walk the streets they live in without idiots carrying on and belting up people for the sake of it," he said on sentencing Mudie.
The 29-year-old pleaded guilty before Ms McLaughlin to assault occasioning actual bodily harm over the Springdale Heights attack on February 24.
Police told the court how the victim was sitting at an outside table, near the pub's entrance, about 8.50pm with a friend and a few other people.
Mudie was sitting next to him, though on an immediately adjacent table.
He and Mudie were chatting for a short time before Mudie stood and slapped him to the left side of his face.
The man stood up next to Mudie and swung his left arm towards him, but failed to connect.
Mudie grabbed the victim's shirt with his right hand and punched him with his left to the eyebrow region.
"The accused then punched the victim once more to the head area before the victim fell unconscious and fell to the ground, landing on his back."
As Mudie fled, other patrons administered first aid after first putting the victim into the recovery position.
He did not regain consciousness for another three minutes, then police arrived and saw he was bruised and bleeding from the left side of his face.
"His left eye," police said, "was swollen (and) it could not be opened."
He was taken to Albury hospital. Police went to speak to him, but he could not provide a version of events due to his injuries.
Ms McLaughlin was told the victim went to the Albury police station on February 29.
"The victim informed police that he had sustained a concussion as a result of a three millimetre concave (fracture) to the side of his face."
Police later made contact with Mudie to request he attend the station, which he did on March 7.
Mudie told police he was approached by the victim earlier that night in the pub as the other man said he knew Mudie's brother.
They talked but got into an argument and, Mudie said, the victim said he would assault him.
"As a result, the accused got out of his seat and assaulted the victim thinking he would hit him back."
Mudie, who did not apply for bail, will be sentenced on May 8.
