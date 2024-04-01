The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man 'clearly facing period of imprisonment' for vicious punch at Border pub

By Albury Court,
April 2 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Wodonga's Steven Mudie will be sentenced in early May over an assault, including a knock-out punch, he inflicted on a man at the Springdale Heights Tavern.
West Wodonga's Steven Mudie will be sentenced in early May over an assault, including a knock-out punch, he inflicted on a man at the Springdale Heights Tavern.

He sat next to the young bloke at a pub then moments later threw a slap followed by two punches, the second strike with his fist knocking him out.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.