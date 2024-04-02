'I just love it': Border girls invited to swap the TV for the football field

Girls on the Border who enjoy watching Australian rules are being encouraged to get on the field and try out the game themselves.
The inaugural AFL Girls Development Day will be held on Sunday, April 7, at Burrumbuttock Recreation Ground from 9am to 1pm.
Brock-Burrum Saints player Georgia Cattell said she is looking forward to the opportunities the day will bring.
"Meet some new girls that play footy and just have fun, really," she said.
The 15-year-old grew up surrounded by Australian rules.
"I just love it, always have," she said.
"I've been watching it since I was born, and I've grown up with it. It's fun, competitive, love tackling people."
Georgia started playing the sport last year and was the only girl to play on her football team.
Although she has grown up playing football with her brothers, she is looking forward to possibly introducing her friends to the sport.
"I'd love to see other girls play with me," she said.
Event coordinator Ash Lindner, said the day was about providing an opportunity to encourage girls to break into the game.
"It's really just a come, taste, and see day for girls for footy, because I know out here in the Hume league, girls play netball and boys play footy, and that's how it is," he said.
"But it's an opportunity, especially before season starts, to give the girls a go and come and see if they like footy and an opportunity, which they don't get on a normal Saturday because it's just netball."
He said the event will be a starting point for the girls to connect and learn.
"It's about getting females into sport. There's a lot of girls out there that perhaps don't play any sport, but it's like they like to watch the AFL on TV, so it's an opportunity to give them a go," he said.
The day will include skill development and drills from professional coaches, both male and female.
There will also be a series of round robin games.
The free event is open to girls aged 13 years and older, where Mr Lindner said there's "no age that's too old".
More information about the event can be found on the Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock Saints Football and Netball Club Facebook group.
