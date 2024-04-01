YOUR SAY: Rising insurance costs a shadow looming large over many groups

With disappointment and anxiety on the homepage for youth and our seniors we have made "holy week" with the themes of hope, service, betrayal, death and new life a journey that we can take together. Real donkeys are part of the St Matthew's experience, but more importantly real service and healing beyond telling an ancient story about a far-off place and a far-off time. We have abandoned "washing feet" and some of the "hit and run" ceremonies of Easter in favour of a renewed commitment to help our community assist the most vulnerable every day.