YOUR SAY: Rising insurance costs a shadow looming large over many groups

The problems facing the Holbrook miniature railway are being repeated across Australia. The Wodonga Creek Miniature Railway at Diamond Park on the Lincoln Causeway has undertaken a concerted effort over several months to comply with a national code of practice that sets the standard for train brakes, couplings, the training of club members and the operation of miniature railways.
This is to the benefit of hundreds of youngsters, not to mention their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, who ride the trains on our monthly public running days.
However, the rising cost of public liability insurance and meeting its requirements is a shadow looming large over small, non-profit groups and, as Holbrook has shown, threatens the very existence of these valuable community assets.
St Matthew's Albury has offered a new way of looking at Easter just at a time when we really need it. The news of war and conflict in the "Holy land" and Ukraine, daily news of murder and violence in Australia, loss of confidence in leadership, fears for the economy and housing crisis feels like a dead end.
St Matthew's Albury, in the heart of our community for more than 170 years, has seen us through wars, economic downturn and huge social change and witnessed farewells for thousands of locals as well as marriages and the welcome of baptism.
In 2024 our Easter has been about sharing hope when some may feel like giving up, and working together to face the challenges toward better outcomes for all people.
With disappointment and anxiety on the homepage for youth and our seniors we have made "holy week" with the themes of hope, service, betrayal, death and new life a journey that we can take together. Real donkeys are part of the St Matthew's experience, but more importantly real service and healing beyond telling an ancient story about a far-off place and a far-off time. We have abandoned "washing feet" and some of the "hit and run" ceremonies of Easter in favour of a renewed commitment to help our community assist the most vulnerable every day.
Our Easter project has been to fully restore our emergency accommodation options that were destroyed by a person we were trying to help. Pick yourself up and get back in the race following disappointment is where we are at. Over the years we have been burnt down, robbed, vandalised and targeted, but together we have pulled through and help others to do so.
