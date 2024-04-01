WAHGUNYAH: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Lauren Connell

Morgan McRae was best and fairest playing in Yarrawonga's under-17s last season. Her partner has come across to the club and is co-coaching the seniors. Taleaka Dickins played at Corowa last year and has come across to play and coach the under-17s. Then we have Georgette Bowers who is an ex-Barnawartha and Wodonga Raiders netballer. She has played at Wahgunyah previously back around 2015. And Danielle Walsh, who was previously at Wodonga Saints, has also come across. Katie Byatt has stayed and is our captain.

