WAHGUNYAH: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Lauren Connell

Coach: Lauren Connell.
Last season: 11th.
Gains: Taleaka Dickins (Corowa-Rutherglen), Morgan McRae (Yarrawonga), Tahli Bainbridge, Codi Smith (CDHBU), Georgette Bowers (GBNL), Danielle Walsh, Jayde Gardner (Wodonga Saints).
Losses: Taylor Morey, Emily Morey (Wodonga Saints), Ally Halton (Rutherglen), Blaize Seymour (Myrtleford).
Q&A with coach Lauren Connell
How has your preseason been?
We started back in October and I contacted close to 80 girls from around a 100 kilometre radius after keeping two players from last year and losing everyone else. Up until February we trained together and had good numbers. We've had two practice matches, and now we're here.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Morgan McRae was best and fairest playing in Yarrawonga's under-17s last season. Her partner has come across to the club and is co-coaching the seniors. Taleaka Dickins played at Corowa last year and has come across to play and coach the under-17s. Then we have Georgette Bowers who is an ex-Barnawartha and Wodonga Raiders netballer. She has played at Wahgunyah previously back around 2015. And Danielle Walsh, who was previously at Wodonga Saints, has also come across. Katie Byatt has stayed and is our captain.
What are your expectations for this season?
Realistically, a few good wins and seventh is my first thought, and then the dreamer in me says that we could make top five and play finals.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
Kiewa and Tallangatta, and I think Chiltern as well.
We say: The Lions enter the competition with the element of the unknown as they put forward what is almost a completely new side to last season. Recruiting seems to have gone in their favour with the likes of experienced netballer Georgette Bowers joining the ranks. It may take the new playing group some time to adapt, but I think we can see more wins on the board than last season for the Lions.
Prediction: 11th.
