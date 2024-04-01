Man facing sentence for punching nightclub guard soon after hitting walls

Wodonga's Jaiden Walter Brooks found the best way to get himself kicked out of a nightclub was to clench a fist and punch the walls
He had arrived at Space in Albury the evening before with some friends and got stuck into some drinking.
But by 2am he had run out of ways to amuse himself, so he began striking out.
Brooks did so in full view of security staff, who cut him a bit of slack and let him stay - for the moment.
That didn't last long, as by 2.45am he was being told his time was up and they were going to kick him out.
Brooks, who turned 28 five days later, was escorted down the stairs, Albury Local Court has been told upon him pleading guilty to common assault.
The security guard then led him towards the front door, but Brooks pulled away and they got into a scuffle.
Other security joined in to try to calm Brooks down.
"The group exited through the front door and (Brooks) raised his fist and punched the victim to the face, causing pain," magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told, in an outline of the police case.
"The accused and victim both fell to the ground and the accused the victim two more times."
Police nearby separated Brooks and the security guard, who told them he had just assaulted him and was now walking away.
The officers attempted to stop Brooks by calling out to him, but he ignored them and ran off down Dean Street towards the Olive Street intersection.
They caught up with him in Olive Street and placed him in handcuffs.
When interviewed, Brooks denied punching the victim but admitted he had given him a push.
Ms McLaughlin ordered the preparation of a duty sentencing report to be prepared by NSW Community Corrections after telling Brooks it was "a serious example of a common assault".
Brooks will be sentenced on Wednesday, April 3.
