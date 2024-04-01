The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New and returning Pigeons help side to first triumph of the season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
April 1 2024 - 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga's Madeleine Allan lines up a shot during the Pigeon's first round clash against Wodonga Bulldogs. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yarrawonga's Madeleine Allan lines up a shot during the Pigeon's first round clash against Wodonga Bulldogs. Picture by James Wiltshire

Yarrawonga has started its season on a winning note, but co-coach Laura Davis believes there will be no easy games this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.