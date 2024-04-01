New and returning Pigeons help side to first triumph of the season

Yarrawonga has started its season on a winning note, but co-coach Laura Davis believes there will be no easy games this season.
The Bulldogs tested the Pigeons in a 45-34 first round encounter at Mulwala on Easter Sunday.
"We expect the league will be very even this year and that there will be lots of close battles," Davis said.
"You only have to look at our match (against Wodonga) to appreciate that.
"Wodonga played exceptionally well, particularly their attacking end, and will challenge a lot of top teams."
Star goal shooter Bridget Cassar has returned to the playing line-up this season after a year off court, shooting at just under 90 per cent accuracy in her first game back.
Former Wodonga netballer Gemma Grimmond also made her debut in defence for the Pigeons.
"Gemma is a huge inclusion in our team this year," Davis said.
"She is strong, fast and clever.
"Her versatility across the entire court gives us more depth this season."
Exciting youngster Lily McKimmie led the way with 21 goals for the Bulldogs, while defender Rebekah Ohlin made her return to the club.
In what was a warmer than average first round of the Ovens and Murray League, teams took full advantage of the new rolling substitute rule.
"Apart from the additional toll the heat took on the girls, everyone played and pulled up really well," Davis said.
"A solid preseason means the girls are in great physical condition, but the rolling subs definitely helped to manage some on court fatigue.
"Everyone was rapt to take home a first win."
North Albury also got its season off on the right foot with 52-48 win against Myrtleford on Easter Sunday, with 34 goals coming from Lily Kelly.
The Saints' new goal shooter Daisy O'Kane debuted with 31 goals to her name.
Round two of the Ovens and Murray League's A-grade netball competition will see Albury host Wodonga Raiders, Wangaratta Rovers meet Corowa-Rutherglen, North Albury take on Wangaratta, Wodonga clash with Myrtleford and Lavington play Yarrawonga.
