Close call: Burning Riverina home saved by alert passerby walking the dog

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
April 1 2024 - 2:35pm
Firefighters managed to save a Lockhart home after a passing dog-walker spotted flames on Sunday night. File picture
Good observation and quick thinking from a dog walker has saved a Lockhart home from being destroyed by fire.

