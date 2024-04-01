Our say: Numbers show a growing and generous area

THE latest population report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics contained a milestone for the Border.
For the first time, Albury-Wodonga's population was recorded as exceeding six figures, with a total of 100,095 people residing in the Twin Cities.
That consisted of 55,819 in Albury with the biggest growth centred on Thurgoona, and 44,276 in Wodonga, driven by expansion across Baranduda and Leneva.
While the tally can be seen as just a number, it is a reminder for planners and city-centric governments of the needs to meet that growth and ensure quality of life is not eroded.
While on the matter of numbers, it is a huge tribute to the region that Albury-Wodonga, Corowa-Rutherglen and Wangaratta alone raised more than half-a-million dollars for the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal.
When you add in the tallies from other towns and villages it shows the North East and Border is the outstanding wellspring for donations on a per capita basis across Victoria and southern NSW.
Albury-Wodonga again contributed more money than Geelong ($234,097), Ballarat ($218,246), Bendigo ($72,514), Shepparton ($60,186) and Traralgon ($92,770).
That's remarkable considering Geelong has three times the population of the Twin Cities and gold rush cities also have more denizens.
Surprisingly, Bendigo's total dropped by $20,000 from $92,877 in 2023, despite its hometown Premier Jacinta Allan announcing the regional hospital initiative there.
What the generosity of the North East and Border demonstrates is an understanding from our citizens of the terrific job the children's hospital does and its value to sick infants.
It would be terrific if that was reciprocated in the NSW and Victorian health ministers realising we need more for a new single-site hospital to adequately cater for the growing population highlighted at the outset of this editorial.
