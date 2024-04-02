Why the time was right for Hume rising star to make O and M senior debut

Following a breakout season in the Hume League, Olivia Brunner is now testing herself in the Ovens and Murray A-grade ranks.
The 19-year-old goal attack recently made her senior debut for Albury after making the switch from Culcairn, shooting seven goals in the Tigers' round one loss to Corowa-Rutherglen.
"It was pretty exciting," Brunner said.
"Obviously I was nervous, but the amount of support I had really helped, and after the game everyone was really reassuring and it made it a bit easier.
"Obviously it didn't go the way we wanted, but the energy was there and everyone was really supportive."
Brunner was crowned the 2023 Hume League netball rising star and took home the Lions' best and fairest award in what was her first A-grade season at the club.
Having spent her junior years with the Tigers, she admitted she was ready to test herself as an Ovens and Murray senior netballer.
"I thought it was a good time to get into it while I'm young and just have a crack again," she said.
"I'm studying at the moment, so it was close to home, and my family has previously been involved at the club, so it's really nice to come back.
"It's a bit different to the Hume League, but it's really good to play at that standard and a good opportunity."
She's also the niece of Tigers' stalwart Luke Packer.
"It's all tied in, which is really good," Brunner said.
Having grown up watching A-grade Ovens and Murray games, Brunner now finds herself alongside some of her idols.
"When I was really young I was watching Gabe McRae, Kate Yensch and Justine Willis," she said.
"We had a relationship back then, but it's a bit different being teammates now and that's reassuring on court. They're really supportive."
The Tigers will take on Wodonga Raiders for round two.
Brunner is excited to see what Albury can achieve this season as they look to get their first win on the board.
"Round one didn't really go the way we wanted, but I think we have the depth in the team," she said.
"I look forward to seeing how we go this year."
