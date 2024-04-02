One crash, two fires and a false alarm keep firies flat out over Easter

Beechworth firies and their counterparts in surrounding areas were out in force over the Easter weekend, attending two fires, a hotel evacuation and a car accident.
Victoria police were called when a fire was reported at the Beechworth Football and Netball Club on March 31 about 7.40pm.
Two units from the Beechworth Fire Brigade raced to the Balaclava Road scene and the blaze was quickly extinguished before 8pm.
Beechworth Fire Brigade lieutenant Rohan France said a campfire lit at the site by unknown people had been left unattended.
"They have a fire pit between their two main buildings there," Mr France said. "It's presumed that kids or younger people had gone there, lit a fire and then left it unattended.
"Our concern is any untended fire is problematic, there are really simple rules that are available, one of which is to always have an adult present."
The scene was declared safe at 7.50pm with no damage to the buildings.
Early the following morning the brigade was called to the Grand Oaks Resort at Mayday Hills after a fire alarm sounded.
"Hotel staff evacuated all of the patrons at the hotel at 6.49am because the fire alarm system was going off," Mr France said.
"They did the right thing when smoke alarms activate and you don't know why, they evacuated and called triple zero and it ended up being identified as an alarm fault."
The brigade was then called to Beechworth-Wangaratta Road at 10.32am when a four-wheel drive utility vehicle toppled onto its roof after leaving the road.
Mr France said there were four people in the vehicle but no serious injuries. He understood the driver had swerved to avoid a kangaroo.
"They rolled the vehicle and were able to get themselves out of the vehicle," he said. "Police, ambulance, SES were paged because the initial report was a vehicle accident with people trapped."
Later, minutes before noon, three Country Fire Authority units including the Beechworth brigade were called to a structure fire on Ford Street, Beechworth.
Mr France said the incident involved a light globe fire at the Beechworth Servicemen's Memorial Hall with the scene declared safe at 12.15pm.
"The Mayday Hills Art Society was putting on an exhibition for the Golden Horseshoes Festival and a light fitting caught fire in the hall," he said.
"We managed to isolate it just to the light fitting and took significant effort to contain it without causing any damage to the art exhibits because if you go in there with hoses and or even dry extinguishers it wouldn't have been ideal.
"That was attended by Beechworth, Wooragee and Stanley brigades and Victoria police."
Mr France said the Easter break wasn't all fires and road action incidents.
"We had the Good Friday appeal and ended up raising a total of $24,016, a fantastic effort involving Beechworth, Wooragee, Stanley and Yackandandah brigades," he said.
"Then on Saturday we marched in the Golden Horseshoes Festival parade, so that was a terrific experience, a great day."
