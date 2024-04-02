The Border Mail
'It was a massive success.' Trick not missed as water skiers enjoy titles

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated April 2 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 3:32pm
Wagga's Ryan Clark took to the water in the over-21s trick section of the national titles at Muwala. Picture supplied.
Bumper Easter visitor numbers in Yarrawonga-Mulwala were boosted further by the Australian National Waterski Championships being held at the Max Kirwan Ski Park.

Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

