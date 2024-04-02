'It was a massive success.' Trick not missed as water skiers enjoy titles

Bumper Easter visitor numbers in Yarrawonga-Mulwala were boosted further by the Australian National Waterski Championships being held at the Max Kirwan Ski Park.
A total of 210 competitors, who ranged in age from six to 75, contested the annual event which was held at Mulwala for the third time in four years after having been staged in southern Perth in 2023.
One of the organisers and entrants, Lockhart's Ada Richards, was rapt with how the latest event proceeded.
"It was a massive success," Miss Richards said.
"Everybody really enjoyed themselves and a big highlight for everybody was a Saturday night event.
"We lit up the ski park and got some of Australia's best skiers to put a performance on for the whole town, so we probably had 2000 people and we showed all three disciplines - tricks, slalom and jumps.
"Then we had the Mulwala ski show team on and they did a performance and at the finish we had fireworks."
A presentation dinner on Sunday night drew 320 and Miss Richards estimated 400 visitors travelled from every state for the competition.
"We had amazing conditions with perfect weather, not too much wind at all," Miss Richards said.
She was among the competitors, competing in the under-21 women's trick and slalom contests where she achieved personal bests.
Queenslanders Sade Ferguson and Joel Howley won the women's and men's open slalom sections respectively.
That event involves skiers navigating six buoys with the tow boat's speed rising by three kilometres with each run to a maximum of 55kmh for women and 58kmh for men.
If there are still entrants at that point, the rope is shortened by two metres from 18 metres per trip to 10.75 metres.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.