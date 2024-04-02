The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Council chief gets job extension, frustrating former councillor

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
April 2 2024 - 5:00pm
Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich will be at the side of mayors for council meetings until 2027 after receiving a contract extension.
Albury Council's chief executive is set to remain at the helm of the organisation until 2027, after securing a contract extension.

