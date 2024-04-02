Council chief gets job extension, frustrating former councillor

Albury Council's chief executive is set to remain at the helm of the organisation until 2027, after securing a contract extension.
Frank Zaknich has received the endorsement of councillors to remain in the position for a further two years, from September 11, 2025, to September 10, 2027.
That will bring his total time in the top job to more than 14 years, having started as Albury Council boss in March 2013.
Albury mayor Kylie King praised Mr Zaknich in a single-sentence statement issued to The Border Mail to mark his re-appointment.
"The council's decision to extend Mr Zaknich's contract for a further two years is a reflection of his most recent performance reviews and confidence expressed by the councillor group in his leadership going forward," Cr King said.
Mr Zaknich, who was paid $373,680 in 2022-23, declined to comment.
The decision on the contract was made in a confidential session of the council last week, which coincided with Mr Zaknich being on leave.
The Border Mail understands there was debate over whether Mr Zaknich would have his term extended by five years or two years.
The decision to opt for a shorter timeframe will allow the new council, to be elected in September 2024, to decide the chief executive's further tenure during its term.
The extension to Mr Zaknich's time in office has not impressed former councillor Murray King, a long-time critic who was part of a group of four who voted against the former Broken Hill Council boss staying as chief executive in 2021.
"It's unbelievable," Mr King said.
He said the looming retirement of council deputy chief executive Brad Ferris offered the chance for a refresh of senior management.
"This was an opportunity for a ... fresh start," Mr King said.
"I think the city is going stale and people are exasperated by the time it takes to get building permits, the cost of council wages is exploding and the cost of employing people is really double what it was when I was there.
"It's the whole executive ... (they) can't make a decision on anything.
"The classic example is the Border health thing, the hospital, they're doing nothing, had their head in the sand and been waiting for others to say something.
"Albury is a city that should be growing exponentially and it's not, Smallbury, and it's squarely at the feet of the executive."
Mr King cited a cost blowout with the Lavington Sportsground redevelopment, big sums of money ceded to airlines Virgin and JetGo, the loss of a national hot rod gathering and an aborted Lincoln Causeway caravan park as failures of Mr Zaknich during his time on council.
The move prompted a petition by Albury's federal Liberal MP Sussan Ley.
Mr Zaknich will have surpassed previous general manager Ray Stubbs' 11 years in the top role, 1988-99, by the end of this year.
He will become the longest-serving council staff leader since town clerk Jack Carter (1959-79), who was a pianist while Mr Zaknich enjoys drumming in his recreational time.
