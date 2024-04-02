BARNAWARTHA: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Maddi Bownds

We say: The Tigers will be among several teams sitting around the finals benchmark fighting to crack into the top five this season. The return of mother-daughter duo Mahalia and Jo Withers from Raiders will be a boost, while majority of the side has been retained from last season, despite the departures of Shanahan and Maybury. Bownds and her team will be hoping to push some of the top sides in order to keep their finals aspirations alive.

