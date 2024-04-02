The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

BARNAWARTHA: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Maddi Bownds

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated April 2 2024 - 1:36pm, first published 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barnawartha netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with coach Maddi Bownds. Former coach Chloe Butters (pictured) is said to be a Tiger to watch this season.
Barnawartha netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with coach Maddi Bownds. Former coach Chloe Butters (pictured) is said to be a Tiger to watch this season.

Coach: Maddi Bownds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.