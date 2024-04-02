BARNAWARTHA: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Maddi Bownds

Coach: Maddi Bownds.
Last season: Eighth.
Gains: Mahalia Withers, Jo Withers (Raiders, returning), Jess Braut (B-grade).
Losses: Riley Shanahan (work commitments), Tara Maybury.
Q&A with coach Maddi Bownds
How has your preseason been?
It's been good, we've been training at a few different places, like Kelly Park and on the footy oval, due to waiting for our courts to finally be constructed. We had them handed over about two weeks ago, so that was a bit of a jumbled up preseason. We also played in the preseason comp at J.C King Park and felt we went quite well in that.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Chloe Butters will be one. She made the A-grade (TDNA) Team of the Year last season and hopefully she'll be able to stamp herself in one end. The last couple of seasons she's been put down the attack end and defence end, filling in positions when needed, but hopefully she'll be able to have a consistent year in the attack end. Mahalia Withers is another one to watch.
What are your expectations for this season?
We're hoping to achieve finals this year. We only missed out last year by about a game and a half. I think we have a strong, versatile team this year and hopefully we can push up a bit higher on the ladder.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
Definitely Kiewa. I think Tallangatta is looking quite strong, so I think they will be up there as well.
We say: The Tigers will be among several teams sitting around the finals benchmark fighting to crack into the top five this season. The return of mother-daughter duo Mahalia and Jo Withers from Raiders will be a boost, while majority of the side has been retained from last season, despite the departures of Shanahan and Maybury. Bownds and her team will be hoping to push some of the top sides in order to keep their finals aspirations alive.
Prediction: Eighth.
