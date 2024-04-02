The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged car crash pile-up driver still in hospital, other charges adjourned

By Albury Court
Updated April 2 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters at the scene of the Young Street pile-up on March 24. A woman suspected of causing the crash remains in hospital. Picture supplied
Firefighters at the scene of the Young Street pile-up on March 24. A woman suspected of causing the crash remains in hospital. Picture supplied

A woman who is believed to have caused a fiery, multi-car pile-up remains in Albury hospital's Nolan House mental health unit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.