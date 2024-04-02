Alleged car crash pile-up driver still in hospital, other charges adjourned

A woman who is believed to have caused a fiery, multi-car pile-up remains in Albury hospital's Nolan House mental health unit.
The woman, 25, has not been charged over the incident, having remained an inpatient since her admission soon after the crash in Albury on March 24.
The incident at the intersection of Young and Wilson streets involved a red Jeep crashing head-on into a four-wheel-drive stopped at the traffic lights.
Police have alleged this was a deliberate act, one that caused the stopped utility - with two children inside - to be forced backwards and onto the top of a Ford Territory.
In turn, the Ford was pushed into a blue Mazda sedan.
Several other sets of unrelated charges levelled against the woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - went before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Tuesday, April 2.
Prosecutor Sergeant Nicole Peacock submitted that the best course of action for now would be to adjourn the matters.
"I might suggest two weeks, knowing why she is where she is," she said, referring to the woman continuing to be under the care of Albury Wodonga Health.
Ms McLaughlin adjourned all matters to April 16, "noting she's not in a position to attend court today".
She also ordered that Albury Wodonga Health be notified of the adjournment for the woman, who had not obtained a lawyer.
The woman had been due to be sentenced in Albury on Tuesday on charges including assaulting a front-line health worker causing actual bodily harm, assaulting police causing actual bodily harm and trespass
She had charges listed in Corowa on Thursday, March 28, and in Wagga on March 23.
