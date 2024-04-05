A chance at the Olympics? Water polo program to begin on the Border

Border athletes have the chance to be part of Water Polo Victoria's first high performance regional academy.
More than 60 people aged between 12 and 17 years have signed up to the program to develop their skills in the sport at Albury Swim Centre.
A grade Pool Pirates player Katie Bruce will lead the coaching team, with Pirates players Macy Clark, Abigail Sexton and Ryleigh Hogan also set to coach.
Bruce, who has been playing water polo since she was 10, said she decided to coach as a way to give back.
"I got a lot of really good opportunities when I was younger through water polo, and I just had some spare time, and I thought it was time I gave back to the water polo community," she said.
The program has been created to increase an individual athlete's ability, as opposed to worrying about a team environment. There will be focus on throwing, passing and game sense drills.
The academy will align with what metropolitan athletes are getting, which Bruce said, "will give them a better chance when they compete in state teams".
"It's so important, I think I definitely would have appreciated the opportunity when I was younger," she said.
"It's really cool that Albury kids are getting a chance to train all year round because that was always a big barrier for juniors growing up."
The 24-year-old said she was looking forward to helping the athletes grow.
"I think getting to know all the athletes that are up and coming and seeing what their skills are like and watching them develop," she said.
The Albury resident said it was a fun sport to be involved in, describing it "much like soccer, but in water".
Athletes will train twice a week as part of the program, which starts on April 15.
The Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association will work with Water Polo Victoria to make sure the academy is a permanent fixture each term.
Water Polo Victoria chief executive Simon Devine, said this term was a trial to see how the program went, with next term becoming more regimented in athlete selection.
He said players would be invited to express their interest and asked to complete testing, where their abilities would be assessed.
"But what we also have, which is in metro Melbourne, we will have a development program as well, and that development program sits underneath the high performance program," he said.
"If there's an athlete that isn't quite ready to obviously meet the needs of the program that we believe is there and what the requirements are so that everyone gets benefit out of it, there will be an alternative program that they can engage in to still help them develop."
Mr Devine hopes to see the high performance academy open in other regions as well, to eventually start a tournament.
He said the program can lead to increased participation in not only state programs, but potentially also national programs.
"There are a number of athletes whose ultimate aim is to play for Australia in the Olympics," he said.
"We have Brisbane 2032 coming up, and it's a perfect window for those 15, 17-year-olds to actually put their hand up to see if they can be in the mix for that team."
He describes the Border's passion for water polo as "phenomenal".
"The opportunity offered to us with Albury (pool) obviously opening up for winter, has allowed us to do this academy on the Border, which is absolutely fantastic because the community up there loves their water polo," he said.
"For us to be able to assist in facilitating the development of 12 to 17-year-olds is going to be great not only for the sport, but also for the region as well."
