Home with Albury's 'best shed'

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
This feature property is a much-loved and much-cared for family home, with possibly East Albury's best shed, according to selling agent James Seymour.
Step through the gorgeous rear glass sliding doors, to a beautiful covered alfresco area with BBQ, pizza oven, and sink.
Imagine being able to sit all year round and entertain or watch the kids play in the beautifully maintained backyard.
The shed spectacular is an 9m x 8m extra-height shed with remote access, mezzanine storage, a third toilet, complete with heater and sink.
Other features of the home include a wood-fired pizza oven, remote electric front gate, a 6.6kw solar system, watering system, security cameras, ducted heating and cooling with ceiling fans
Located just a short stroll from cafes and the CBD, via the Dean St footbridge, James said there will be days when the car can just stay at home.
"Go for a walk up Easten Hill Reserve or down to Rita's Kitchen for a bite to eat," James said.
