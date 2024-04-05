Pristine, stylish home on 'unparallelled' lifestyle block

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Step into a haven of modern elegance with neutral interiors throughout, providing an inviting ambiance for the whole family.
Nestled on a pristine five-acre allotment, selling agent Gabrielle Douglas said this remarkable country property offers an unparalleled lifestyle.
"Embrace the tranquil rural setting surrounded by majestic gum trees and breathtaking country sunsets," she said.
The heart of the home lies within the central kitchen and main living area, where natural light floods the stunning dining space. Adjacent is a cozy family area with a wood fire, perfect for gatherings.
The kitchen boasts ample bench space, a dishwasher, and a walk-in pantry equipped with sensor lighting. Enjoy picturesque rural views from the lounge or media room, while the full theatre room offers an immersive entertainment experience with an HD projector and a 150" screen.
Additional living quarters include a rumpus room and three bedrooms, each with built-in robes and ceiling fans. Ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning ensures year-round comfort.
The master bedroom serves as a serene retreat, featuring a walk-in robe and a spa ensuite with a double vanity. A spa bathroom caters to the kids' needs, while a light and spacious laundry provides convenience.
Study and home office space features NBN and offers a peaceful work environment. The triple garage with electric remote control roller doors provides secure parking and storage.
Outdoor entertainment is a delight with a generous space overlooking the salt-chlorinated inground pool and spa.
For extended guests or potential rental income, a fully self-contained granny flat/office/studio awaits, complete with a kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom, and expansive living or office space.
The ultimate haven for hobbyists, the shed spans 24m x 9m and is fully lined with workshop amenities. It features a kitchen/bar, bathroom, mezzanine storage, and a double garage/workshop with 2 x 3.5m roller doors, professional basketball ring and half court.
Additionally, a 13m x 9m high electric roller door boat or motorhome shed provides ample storage space.
The home has town water and electricity, onsite sewage recycling system, connected bulk gas storage, 94,000 water tank and clean bore water.
