The Border Mail
Home/News/Property

Pristine, stylish home on 'unparallelled' lifestyle block

April 5 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outdoor entertainment is a delight with a generous space overlooking the salt-chlorinated inground pool and spa. Pictures supplied.
Outdoor entertainment is a delight with a generous space overlooking the salt-chlorinated inground pool and spa. Pictures supplied.

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 3

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.