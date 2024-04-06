Drink spiking covered: Patrons said to be over the moon with venue's initiative

Concerns on social media about an alleged rise of drink spiking in Albury have not fallen on deaf ears.
Space Nightspot Tavern in Albury's Dean Street, is offering patrons covers to put on their drinks to prevent drink spiking.
Space's social media manager Andii Rodriguez thinks the drink covers are a great initiative.
"We want to be proactive in protecting our community, the patrons, keeping our patrons safe, keeping the drink safe as well," she said.
Ms Rodriguez said the idea came from the venue's licensee, who attended a drink spiking awareness event in Albury in February.
A survey was also given to patrons of the venue, where many recommended having the covers available.
The response so far has been positive.
"They can ask for them to put it on, but we do promote them as well," Ms Rodriguez said.
"They were very big when we announced that on our social media that we are now providing them.
"I think one person sees it and then another one is like, 'OK, that's cool, I'll have it as well'."
The cover, which acts as a sticker, is free and can be asked for when ordering a beverage at the bar.
She said the venue also promoted the 'Think Safe to Drink Safe' campaign and had bar staff up-to-date with training.
"Really promoting it because a lot of our patrons are in the younger age groups," she said.
"We find that through social media that they see that we're all about keeping each other safe, keeping real friends looking after each other, real mates after mates, that type of thing."
Ms Rodriguez hopes to see more venues in the area follow Space's lead.
"I hope more of the local pubs follow as well because we just want people to have fun and be safe having fun," she said.
She said she was not aware of any recent incidents of drink spiking at the venue.
Albury Liquor Accord chairman Stephen Jones said the initiative was not a new idea and previously had not much success.
"It's been around for a while, the covers on the drinks, people don't really like them," he said.
"They look dorky. It's one of the problems with it, it doesn't look so cool to run around with a little cap on your drink."
However, Mr Jones said it was good Space was trying to combat drink spiking.
The chairman said there had been concerns on social media about drink spiking in Albury venues, however no formal complaints had been made recently.
"Someone put on Facebook that there's been drink spikings, but our venues haven't had anyone come to them and say they've had their drink spiked," he said.
"In a case of drink spiking, the first people they've got to notify is the venue, and then with CCTV footage and the security guards, we can try and work out what's going on."
Mr Jones said the accord can ban perpetrators from all venues in Albury if they were found guilty, which he said was a "powerful tool."
"It's a serious crime, the ultimate goal of a drink spike is to get someone unconscious," he said.
"You don't want none of that to happen, it's awful. So the more we know, the more we can do.
"But if we don't know, it doesn't help putting it on Facebook."
Police also need to be notified of the incident, which he says may make patrons hesitant, but "we need to know and we need to act."
The liquor accord meets four times a year, but are currently trying to form a board with licensees, police and hospital staff to take investigations into drink spiking further.
"We're at the moment trying to talk to the hospitals, the hospitals won't do a drug toxicology report without the police," he said.
"We're at the moment trying to get a system where at least we can know exactly what we're dealing with.
"Sometimes it's too much to drink, where 'I've had me drink spiked' and then they've vomited everywhere.
"For the genuine cases, we really need to act on this because it's an awful bloody crime."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.