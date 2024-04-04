Man 'needed by struggling' partner gets more jail over car sunk in river

Two hours after stealing a car left running by its owner, long-time South Albury crook Nathan Sullivan dumped it in the Murray River at Bungowannah and fled.
Another two hours had passed when police came across Sullivan walking along the Riverina Highway about nine kilometres away.
He had left the car to sink, taking only a key to another vehicle that had been left in the centre console.
Police had confirmed the ownership of the car Sullivan stole when some personal papers floated to the river's surface.
Albury Local Court has heard that since turning 18, the 33-year-old Sullivan had spent nine years in full-time custody for a stream of offending linked to illicit drug abuse.
This week he was sentenced to another 16 months in jail, which will have him eligible for release on parole - after a minimum term of eight months - on July 27, 2024.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin, who also disqualified him from driving for 12 months, was told Sullivan had spent little time in the community in recent years - a six-month stretch was his longest since December of 2016.
"I accept it was completely opportunistic," she said of Sullivan's decision to steal a Ford SUV, with the key still in the ignition, from outside an Albury dry cleaning business on the afternoon of October 24.
The owner, police said, had parked her 2013 Ford Kuga in the drive-through area of the dry cleaners - at the corner of Smollett and Macauley streets - just before 2.30pm.
She went inside, but while she had closed the driver's door she left the engine running.
At the same time, Sullivan was walking north in Macauley Street with another man.
He crossed back across Smollett Street and initially walked past the vehicle.
But Sullivan then turned around and twice walked past the vehicle, before getting into it and driving off.
He headed east along Smollett Street. Police were unable to determine if the other man also got into the Ford.
Police said the victim's phone was in the vehicle, along with a set of keys in the centre console that included one for a 2015 Ford Territory.
The woman reported the theft with a triple zero call about 2.30pm and police arrived 10 minutes later.
They were able to obtain CCTV footage that clearly showed Sullivan taking the SUV.
"About 4.55pm, police received a phone call in relation to a vehicle sinking in the Murray River at the 12 Mile Travelling Stock Reserve, Bungowannah, which is about 19 kilometres west of where the victim's vehicle was stolen from in Albury," Ms McLaughlin was told.
After his arrest, Sullivan declined to be interviewed.
The unemployed man pleaded guilty to car theft, a second offence of driving while disqualified and larceny of the Ford Territory key.
Defence lawyer Rohan Harrison said Sullivan's family, which included an infant child, would suffer hardship from his continuing incarceration, as his partner was struggling to care for their children.
Mr Harrison said the baby was born while Sullivan was in custody.
Further, he said the stolen vehicle was recovered, though it had become subject to an insurance claim.
Ms McLaughlin said she acknowledged there was hardship but it was not clear just how that would be eased by Sullivan's presence given his ongoing offending.
"It's not an insignificant (example of) drive while disqualified in these circumstances," she said.
"Clearly the fact it was submerged in that way raises the objective seriousness of the offence."
Ms McLaughlin said a significant factor was Sullivan's custodial record, with him having first been detained around the age of 15.
His criminal history, she said, made clear he had an issue with the use of illicit drugs.
