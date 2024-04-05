Man who drank too much 'came off second best' after clash with security

A drunk young man who assaulted staff at an Albury nightclub suffered injuries that showed excessive force was used in having him evicted.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said she accepted that Conor O'Brien had already suffered "significant punishment" over what happened at Space nightclub.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin said the most serious of the injuries suffered by O'Brien on being taken to the ground by the three staff members was to a finger, which had led to him being off work for six weeks.
Mr Cronin said the injury was such that O'Brien - who told police on his arrest that he was a "trained Aussie boxer" - was seeing a specialist.
"It's fair to say my client came off second-best when dealing with the security officers," he said.
On sentencing the 21-year-old, Ms McLaughlin told O'Brien it was clear the staff who took him to the ground after he assaulted them "dealt with you excessively".
"There is no other way to explain why you have your injuries."
The Hamilton Valley man pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two common assault charges and with being an excluded person who failed to leave premises when required.
Ms McLaughlin placed O'Brien on a nine-month conditional release order, but did not impose a conviction.
Earlier, Mr Cronin submitted that O'Brien's level of intoxication "highly contributed" to his behaviour at the Dean Street nightclub on the night of March 16.
He said that if O'Brien was ever asked to leave a venue again "he will be motivated to do so".
The offending, Mr Cronin said, was out-of-character for his client, who was supported in court by his partner and his parents.
The court was told O'Brien attended the nightclub with friends.
About 11.40pm he attempted to enter the disabled toilets with a woman he knew, but was stopped by a security guard.
He told O'Brien it was against the venue's policy to allow men and women to enter the same toilet together.
O'Brien began to argue with the guard, then a second security officer came over to help.
As that happened, the venue manager came into the same hallway to enter a storage room.
The second guard then told O'Brien: "You're being aggressive, you're going to have to leave."
O'Brien disagreed, so the man again told him to leave.
"I'm not leaving," he replied. "What are you gonna do about it?"
The manager then came into the hallway, O'Brien continued to stand his ground and the whole incident "escalated".
"The accused quickly struck (the three staff members), hitting each in their faces with close fists," Ms McLaughlin was told in a police outline of the case.
The manager was shocked by the strike, while the first security guard felt pain but suffered no visible injuries.
"The accused was wearing rings, which resulted in a scratch to the right side of the (second security guard's) cheek," police said.
"The accused was taken to the ground and held there by further security guards."
Police arrived and arrested O'Brien, who was taken to the nearby station.
However, his level of intoxication and "aggressiveness towards police" meant he was not interviewed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.