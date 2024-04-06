The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man who caused crash in spell of dangerous driving pleads guilty to charges

By Albury Court
April 7 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the vehicles involved in the Lavington collision. Picture supplied
One of the vehicles involved in the Lavington collision. Picture supplied

An Albury man's dangerous driving that culminated in a collision from which he then fled was especially serious, a magistrate has said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.