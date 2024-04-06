Man who caused crash in spell of dangerous driving pleads guilty to charges

An Albury man's dangerous driving that culminated in a collision from which he then fled was especially serious, a magistrate has said.
Sally McLaughlin made the comment after ordering the preparation of a sentence assessment report on Connor Christopher Eyers.
That came after he pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court through defence lawyer Tim Hemsley to contravention of an apprehended violence order, drive with a low-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, dangerous driving, proceed through a red traffic light and not give particulars to another driver.
Eyers, 28, appeared via a video link to Junee jail, where earlier he also pleaded guilty - through a different lawyer, Mark Cronin - to two unrelated charges of driving with an illicit drug present in system.
Mr Cronin said that in both incidents - the charges were laid after Eyers was pulled over on October 31 and then December 26, 2023 - his client had amphetamine in his system.
"He's not assisted by his record," he said.
"He is a young man and he clearly has a problem with (amphetamines)."
Mr Cronin said Eyers hoped to be able to take up a job in Western Australia.
Ms McLaughlin convicted and fined him $1200 and disqualified him from driving for six months.
Eyers reappeared a couple of hours later over the crash in Lavington on March 27.
Emergency services attended the scene at the corner of Wagga and Kaylock roads about 9.15pm after receiving reports of a collision between a hatchback and an SUV.
Police spoke to a woman, 60, who was driving the hatchback, but couldn't speak to the other driver - Eyers - because he had already fled.
The crash happened after Eyers ran a red light and, NSW Ambulance said, "smashed into another car".
Eyers was found by police soon afterwards in a nearby park. He was refused bail on appearing in court the following day.
Paramedics treated then transported one person to Albury hospital after the incident, which left debris on the road and affected traffic in the area.
Eyers will be sentenced on May 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.