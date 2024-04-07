JINDERA: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Tegan Vogel

Co-coaches: Tegan Vogel and Tayla Lloyd.
Last season: Third (second after home and away season).
Gains: Sarah Krause (returning), Maggie Thompson, Millie Medcraft (Lavington), Paige Harper (Albury), Kiera Nicholson (Murray Magpies) Jaimi Dove (North Albury), Emma Wellington.
Losses: Tayla Lloyd, Sharna Holland (year off), Tamika Wholohan (North Albury), Sam Creasy (football).
Q&A with co-coach Tegan Vogel
How has your preseason been?
We've had some good hit outs in the J.C King comp against some of the O and M teams. With some girls unavailable, it's been a good opportunity to slot some of the B-graders into the team, and from a whole squad perspective, our numbers have been good. The girls have been putting in a solid effort.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
We're excited to see what all of our new inclusions can bring to the court. I think knowing Sarah Krause and Maggie Thompson's capabilities, they'll be two players to watch. I think we've been really lucky with the calibre we've picked up through all grades throughout the club.
What are your expectations for this season?
As a team, we've set the bar as to how we want our season to end. For Tayla and I, our expectation is to go further than we did last season and to make sure that we don't fall short of our capabilities.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
I think the top few teams from last season will again have a presence at the top of the ladder. Howlong and Osborne will be strong contenders and Crows are never to be underestimated. I think the gap between teams will be smaller this year and it's exciting for the league that some of the clubs outside last year's finals series have been keeping their cards close and will have some new players to unveil.
We say: The Bulldogs have been consistently strong achievers for several seasons now, and after falling short, will no doubt enter the competition hungry for success. It's been a strong off-season of recruiting for the club, with a number of Ovens and Murray inclusions changing the way the team will look. The Bulldogs will no doubt be serious grand final contenders, even with some departures and a new-look side. Sisters Tegan and Tayla join forces at the helm together for the first time.
Prediction: Premiers.
