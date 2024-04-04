The wait is almost over: Border talent set to be on display this season

The Bandits are set to unveil plenty of homegrown talent on the NBL1 East competition this season, with the long wait for the first round almost over.
Among the local products set to receive an opportunity in the men's senior ranks is former Albury junior Sam Webb.
"He's been a part of the youth league program for the last couple of years and has really stepped up over the last six months," coach Matt Kowalczyk said.
"He's dedicated himself to improving and getting better and he's really doing a great job at the moment.
"There's five or six young local guys who are coming through the program."
Others include Jacob Cincurak, Sam Hawkins, Liam Brady, Brock Thompson and Jake Bowen.
The Bandits get their season under way with a double header road trip, meeting Sydney Comets on Saturday before facing Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Spiders on Sunday.
As Kowalczyk awaits his first game at the helm, he's confident with the roster he has at his disposal this season.
"We're really excited with the team that we've got," he said.
"Every team enters the season feeling really positive and I'm sure the teams the last few season have felt the same.
"We come in with high expectations of what we're going to do, but we still have to go out there and actually do it."
The men's side has welcomed newcomers Kevion Blaylock, Davo Hickey and Shawn Montague, while the women's side has picked up exciting New Zealand recruit Awatea Leach, while also welcoming back Ash Hannan and Mikayla Pivoc.
After recently being announced in the Opals' 26-player squad for the Paris Olympics, basketball superstar Lauren Jackson is set to once again don Bandits colours for the first round this weekend.
The women's side also boasts plenty of local talent this season, including the likes of Liz Murphy, Molly Rice and Sarah Mellington.
Kowalczyk admits there's an element of the unknown as the club awaits to meet their first opponents.
"We know a good number of the players individually, but they've been on different teams, so we don't really know how they're going to play together," he said.
"We know the pieces, we just don't know how it's going to come together.
"They're a really good team the Sydney Comets, so we expect it to be a tough match up to start the season."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.