Another J Mathey will play for Wodonga seniors against the Saints

Wodonga will unveil another Mathey in the home game against Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Seventeen-year-old Jack will play his first game, joining older brother Josh.
"We're looking forward to it as a club, it's always good to have a debutant coming in, it excites the playing group and there's a buzz around the place," co-coach Jack O'Sullivan said.
Josh Mathey, who is only 20 but racked up his 50th game in the 75-point loss to Yarrawonga on Easter Sunday, is a solidly-built midfielder, while Jack is still developing physically.
"He's more of a wingman, he's very young and is still slightly built, he hasn't put on a lot of size yet," O'Sullivan revealed.
"He's a little different to Josh, I can see his game progressing as he puts on more size, playing more inside, but he's got a turn of pace and will get up and down the ground."
The Mathey name is synonymous with the club, with the boys' father Darren the football manager, while their uncle Mick is the president, among other family connections.
Wodonga kept the premiers goalless for a quarter, which is something we might not see again this season, given the Pigeons' firepower.
The visitors' pressure was outstanding in that first quarter and also the second term, but the underdogs didn't convert, kicking 1.5 to 4.2.
And as so often happens when the dominant team fails to take advantage, the Pigeons struck after half-time.
"We leaked six goals in 10 minutes in the third quarter, it was disappointing we couldn't arrest the momentum, although obviously they're a fantastic side," O'Sullivan explained.
"They're going to have times when they do get on top and Lach Howe in the ruck was massive at the start of the third quarter.
"Our first half pressure rating was through the roof, but I guess we tired as a group in the hot conditions (the temperature was in the low 30s), it was hard to match that for long periods.
"And in that second quarter, we didn't take our opportunities, we had reason to believe we should have been in front at half-time."
The Bulldogs will be out to replicate that first half pressure against the Saints, who jumped North Albury before falling by 10 points.
