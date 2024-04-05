The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Another J Mathey will play for Wodonga seniors against the Saints

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
April 5 2024 - 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga co-coach Jack O'Sullivan made his debut last week and has handed teenager Jack Mathey his first game against Myrtleford on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wodonga co-coach Jack O'Sullivan made his debut last week and has handed teenager Jack Mathey his first game against Myrtleford on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wodonga will unveil another Mathey in the home game against Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.