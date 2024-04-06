'It has been a battle': Plans for historic pub approved at final hour

A Border publican has revealed he was only days away from abandoning his $5 million dream before council granted the green light to go ahead with the first stage of his development.
Corowa resident Dan Casey purchased The Globe Hotel a year ago with the hope of reviving the once thriving watering hole.
However, he said "red tape" and "non-stop negativity" from within Federation Council's planning department initially threatened to derail his plans.
The first stage of the development, initially slated for Easter 2024, has now been approved by council and will "hopefully" be up and running by Christmas.
Plans include a licensed cafe and an ice cream shop facing Sanger Street, with a decked seating area where the old drive-through used to be.
"It's going to be a pretty funky upmarket feel, with a touch of Sydney and Melbourne about it," Mr Casey said.
"We'll have great food, not just your average steak sangers and schnitzel burgers, but really good sit down meals.
"We might have breakfast, lunch and dinner at the cafe and use our liquor licence.
"It'll be nice in the old drive-through where people can sit down and eat with a glass of beer or wine. We'll have heaters out there and we may incorporate some live music as well."
Mr Casey said he needed to get the initial stage off the ground to make the project financially viable.
This prospect wasn't looking good when he spoke to The Border Mail in February this year; however, things have now changed.
"It has been a battle," he said.
"They were just dead against it at the start, backed up on all the heritage stuff.
"But we were quite surprised when they turned around on it, and their attitude is totally different than what it was three months prior."
Mr Casey said had the approval taken any longer, he would have deserted his plans and instead developed the building into accommodation units.
"If they didn't give me what I wanted by now, I would have pulled out and gone back to the drawing board," he said.
"It was just too much money tied up in it. I just couldn't afford to go on any longer with any uncertainty."
Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke said he was happy to see the ball finally moving on the development.
"It will be great to see this historic pub have some new life breathed into it," he said.
"I'm really excited to see it go ahead. It's good to see these approvals happening for (Mr Casey), to give him and the community confidence that we're doing our best and things are happening."
Although one battle has been won, the war is not over for Mr Casey.
He said he is cautiously optimistic, noting that full approval for the pub rebuild remains pending.
"It was disappointing that we never felt like we were backed by council. Still, honestly, we don't feel supported," he said.
"But, now I'm excited to get going. This is a dream of mine and we want this to go ahead."
