The highlight match Kreltszheim will remember long after her career ends

Bec Kreltszheim has just under 150 games to look back on as a Rover, and as she reflects ahead of her upcoming club milestone, it's game 149 that particularly stands out.
Kreltszheim was able to live out a netball dream while playing alongside former Melbourne Vixen Kim Borger during the Hawks' recent opening round clash against the Magpies.
"It definitely will be one of the highlight matches I think of whenever my career does end," she said.
"Obviously we haven't had as much A-grade success as we would have liked for a little while, so her strength within that goal circle was awesome.
"She obviously had an amazing game and a huge impact on the game itself, but then her ability to coach us while on the court was unreal as well.
"I'm really looking forward to playing a few more games with her and continuing to learn from her experience and expertise."
The Rovers' goal shooter will play game 150 at home against Corowa-Rutherglen this weekend, with her career at the club dating back to 2013 after playing two seasons with the Magpies.
While it was a thrill lining-up with Borger, Kreltszheim has also been lucky enough to take to the court with her two younger sisters, Sami and Emma.
Also housemates, Bec and Sami are now entering their second season as the Hawks' goaling duo.
"The netball talk doesn't often stop in our house," Kreltszheim said.
"Sometimes we do need to put a bit of a lid on it, but we do obviously have that shared passion around it.
"Emma doesn't play at Rovers anymore, but I've also played a full season with her five or six years ago.
"It's pretty cool that I've been able to have a season or so with both of them."
While she faced some niggling injuries last season, Kreltszheim has put that behind her and is looking forward to what the Rovers can produce.
"I battled through some plantar fasciitis last year which was quite frustrating, but I've managed to keep on top of it this season," she said.
"Our goal as a team this year is to obviously win a few more games than we have in the past couple of years, and I think we definitely have the team to be able to do that this year, especially when we have the injection of players like Kelsie Wilson and Kim (Borger) coming to us.
"I'm very lucky to have played many games at such a great club and have been supported by a great group of people."
In other round two Ovens and Murray League games, Albury hosts Wodonga Raiders, North Albury meet Wangaratta, Wodonga clash with Myrtleford and Lavington takes on Yarrawonga.
